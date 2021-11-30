Report: Cubs sign catcher Yan Gomes

ANAHEIM, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Oakland Athletics catcher Yan Gomes (23) swings at a pitch during the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on September 17, 2021 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s been a quiet offseason so far for Jed Hoyer as the Cubs as a franchise sit a bit in limbo after dismantling their core in the middle of the 2021 season.

In fact, it wasn’t until Tuesday that the team finally made a move to sign a player before the end of the current collective bargaining agreement on December 1st, and it was to pick up a catcher.

Catcher Yan Gomes is in agreement on a two year $13 million dollar guaranteed contract with the Chicago Cubs per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) November 30, 2021

Per numerous reports, including Craig Mish of the MLB Network, the Cubs will sign catcher Yan Gomes to a two-year, $13 million deal as he backs up starter Willson Contreras during the 2022 season.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

A ten-year MLB veteran, Gomes has played for four teams in his MLB career, seeing time with the Nationals and the Athletics in 2021. He hit a combined .252/.301/.422 with 14 homers and 52 RBI in 103 games, starting his season in Washington before being traded at the deadline to Oakland.

Gomes debuted with the Blue Jays in 2012 then spent the next six seasons in Cleveland and was named an All-Star in 2018. In the 2016 World Series against the Cubs, Gomes failed to get a hit in four at-bats with two strikeouts.

He joined the Nationals in 2019 and helped the team to their first World Series championship and remained with the team through the middle of last season. Gomes has a career slash line of .247/.299/.421 with 117 homers and 416 RBI in 882 games.

The #Cubs today acquired OF Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for a cash consideration. pic.twitter.com/4Lc6yoenOt — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 22, 2021

Gomes is the first signing of the offseason for the Cubs who have been a quiet a free agency has ramped up due to a potential lockout once the CBA expires at 10:59 PM central time on December 1st.

So far the Cubs only other move was a trade on November 22nd in which they acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Guardians for cash considerations.