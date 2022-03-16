CHICAGO – Just before the Major League Baseball lockout, the Cubs made their first major free agent move when they signed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

A few days after the end of the work stoppage, the team has landed another major free agent, this time for a coveted outfielder from Japan who had a few suitors in the league.

In the end, Seiya Suzuki has reportedly chosen the Cubs, per multiple reports, as he’ll sign with the team for five years for $85 million dollars. The club has yet to confirm the move.

With the signing of Suzuki, the Cubs are getting a 27-year old outfielder who has enjoyed an elite career with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball Central League. Joining that team in 2013, he’s won five Gold Glove Awards, been named to the league’s “Best Nine” team six times along with five All-Star appearances

Last season was one of the finest for Suzuki as he led the NPB Central League in hitting by posting a slash line of .317/.433/.639 with 38 homers (career-high) and 88 RBI in 132 games. He was named an All-Star along with a Gold Glove winner while earning another spot on the league’s “Best Nine” list.

In 902 games in the NPB, Suzuki has a career slash line of .315/.414/.570 with 182 homers and 562 RBI.

Expect the accomplished outfielder to find a place in the starting lineup with the Cubs immediately as he along with free agent Clint Frazier join a group that has just two regulars returning – Ian Happ and Jason Heyward. It was revealed this week that Happ underwent elbow surgery in February but he does expect to be ready by Opening Day.

Rafael Ortega and Michael Hermosillo are back after they saw extended time late in the 2021 season following the team’s trade deadline selloff in July.