CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have signed free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, the contract is a 7-year deal for $177 million.

The former Atlanta Braves shortstop was a member of the 2022 National League All-Star Team and a Gold Glove recipient after finishing the year slashing .277/.329/.447 with 25 HR’s and 96 RBI’s.

Swanson is the fourth signee of the Cubs off-season free agent class, joining starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, relief pitcher Brad Boxberger and center fielder Cody Bellinger.