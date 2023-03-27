CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have come to an agreement to sign second baseman Nico Hoerner to a 3-year extension.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the total value of the deal is $35 million over three years, with the deal buying out one year of free agency, but Hoerner will still have the ability to test the market when he is 29. Hoerner will make $7.5 million each of the next two seasons before earning $20 million during his free agency year.

Hoerner hit .281 with 10 HR’s, 55 RBI’s and 20 SB’s last season with the Cubs and was one of MLB’s best when it came to his glove.

According to Baseball Savant, Hoerner ranked in the 92nd percentile in sprint speed and 98th percentile in outs above average, a range-based metric that illustrates how many outs a player has saved over the span of an MLB season.

The Cubs take the field for Opening Day Thursday at 1:20 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Marcus Stroman expected to be on the mound to start.