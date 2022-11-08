CHICAGO — The Cubs offered longtime catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer and he declined it — officially making him a free agent, according to a report.

Jon Heyman reports the Cubs offered Contreras a $19.65M qualifying offer, which Jed Hoyer stated would happen, but the three-time all-star decided to test free agency.

The Cubs will receive a 2023 compensatory draft pick due to Contreras, who signed as an international prospect in 2009, declining the offer.

Contreras has said things in the past like “he just wants to feel wanted” after being swirled in trade rumors this summer. The Cubs held onto him, offering fans slim hope that an extension could be worked out.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs were in agreement to trade Contreras to the Houston Astros in exchange for starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. But the deal never occurred because Houston’s owner vetoed it.

The 2016 world champion hit a career 117 home runs with a .808 OPS.