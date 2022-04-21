CHICAGO – With the game time already moved up 70 minutes due to incoming bad weather, both teams knew they’d have to work quickly at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

As it turns out, the visitors were able to get what they needed to squeeze out a rain-shortened victory.

The Rays struck for five runs in the first two innings against Cubs’ starter Marcus Stroman and never looked back in an 8-2 victory that went just 5 1/2 innings before rains moved in and washed out the rest of the game.

That gave Tampa Bay the series win as they took 2-of-3 from the Cubs, who fall to 6-6 on the season.

Stroman had his second rough outing in a row, but unlike his performance in Colorado, the Rays got to him in a hurry as they scored four runs in the first inning and another in the second. They got six hits in the two frames as Tampa Bay put the Cubs in a quick hole.

In the third, the Cubs got two runs back on a Frank Schwindel double and a force out by Nick Madrigal to cut the deficit to three. The Rays would go back to work in the fifth as a Josh Lowe triple and a Francisco Mejia double brought home a pair of runs as Stroman left with just one out in the inning.

Kevin Kiermaier’s double off Daniel Norris brought in the eighth and final run before the contest was called when rain moved in during the middle of the sixth.

The Cubs are home over the next four days to face the Pirates in a three-game series at Wrigley Field after the teams split a two-game series in Pittsburgh last week.