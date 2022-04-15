DENVER – This will be a storyline that plays out now but probably won’t as the months and years go by for the Cubs and a player who was once a face of their franchise.

Kris Bryant faced the team for the second time since he was traded last July, doing so for the first time while wearing the uniform of the Colorado Rockies. That will be the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player’s permanent home after signing a seven-year, $182 million contract in March.

While Bryant had a pair of hits against his former team on Thursday night at Coors Field, it was the Cubs’ quick start that would propel them to victory.

A three-run first inning would prove all the visitors would need as their pitching staff held down the Rockies’ lineup for all but one inning in a 5-2 win in Denver on Thursday night.

Frank Schwindel got it started when his hit deep into the hole at short with runners on second and third was enough for him to beat out a hit and allow a run to score to make it 1-0. Then an errant pickoff attempt to third by Colorado catchers Elias Dias went into left field, allowing Jonathan Villar to score to make it 2-0.

Seiya Suzuki then extended his RBI streak to five games and his hit streak to six with a double to left-center to plate Schwindel to make it 3-0.

The Rockies struck for two runs in the fifth as starter Justin Steele put two runners on before being lifted for Ethan Roberts. After getting an out, he allowed a double to CJ Cron, then had back-to-back walks, with the last to Ryan McMahon bringing home a run to make it 3-2.

But the Cubs got both runs back in the sixth on Schwindel’s first homer of 2022 and then Ian Happ’s RBI single.

Keegan Thompson was strong out of the bullpen in 3 1/3 innings as he failed to allow a run or a walk with one strikeout. Mychal Givens came on in the ninth and got his first save of the season.