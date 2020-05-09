Phil Rogers discusses MLB’s efforts to start the 2020 season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Like just about everything else in American society during the COVID-19 pandemic, just about everything is up in the air when it comes to the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

When will they start? Where will the play? What regulations will be in place to keep teams safe? How long will spring training have to be?

These are things at are going to have to be sorted out before they can even think about taking the field again, doing so most likely without fans for the majority of the season if not all of it.

Veteran MLB writer Phil Rogers joined GN Sports on Friday night to talk with Josh Frydman about what he sees as potential obstacles and solutions to starting play in the pandemic.

You can watch his discussion in the video above.