CHICAGO — As the Cubs continue their push for a spot in the National League playoffs, they’ll have their top minor league prospect along for the ride.

Per a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the team is calling up outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa. The 21-year-old is expected to join the team as they start a three-game series against the Rockies in Denver on Monday evening.

The club has yet to confirm the promotion.

Crow-Armstrong was acquired in July 2021 from the Mets in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to New York. Since that time, the outfielder has moved his way through the Cubs’ system, earning his promotion just over two years after joining the club.

MLB.com has Crow-Armstrong as the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect in their minor league system.

In 2023, he’s split his time between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, starting out with 73 games with the Smokies where he had a slash line of .289/.371/.527 with 19 doubles, five triples, 14 homers and 60 RBI.

Crow-Armstrong has continued his strong play with the Iowa Cubs, hitting .271/.350/.479 with seven doubles, two triples, six homers, and 22 RBI in 34 games.

The outfielder is known just as much for his fielding prowess, mostly as a centerfielder since joining the Cubs’ minor league system. In 2022, Crow-Armstrong won an MILB Gold Glove as one of the three best outfielders in the minor leagues.

He’ll join the major league club as they chase their first postseason berth since the 2020 season. As of Monday, the Cubs are in possession of the second Wild Card spot. two games above the Diamondbacks in the last spot and two behind the Phillies for the top Wild Card.

In the NL Central division, the team is three games behind the Brewers with 18 games to go.