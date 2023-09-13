DENVER — While there was ultimately disappointment in the end result, the Cubs and their fans left Tuesday’s game at Coors Field feeling good about the team’s top prospect.

That’s because Pete Crow-Armstrong had a few memorable moments in his first Major League Baseball start against the Rockies, even if a former prospect for the team would send them to defeat.

In his second game with the Cubs, the center fielder made a pair of memorable outfield catches that excited the fans in attendance in Denver. In the end, it was former MVP Kris Bryant who would spark Colorado with three RBI, including the eventual game-winning homer, in a 6-4 Rockies victory.

It puts the Cubs four games back of the Brewers for first in the National League Central while maintaining a two-game lead for the second Wild Card.

Yet Armstrong’s performance had fans talking after the game despite the defeat.

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

In the first inning, the outfielder showed his prowess on a long hit ball by Colorado’s Nolan Jones to left-center field. On the run, he was able to chase down the fly ball and make the catch before crashing into the wall.

Then in the sixth inning, Jones sent a line drive to the gap in right-center field between Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. But once again, the rookie chased it down and made the backhanded catch while sliding on the ground.

Both plays drew loud cheers from the sizable contingent of Cubs fans in attendance at Coors Field.

While Crow-Armstrong didn’t get his first career hit, he was able to get his first RBI when he grounded into a force out at second to bring in a run in the second inning.