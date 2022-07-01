CHICAGO – There is one thing that the Cubs and the fans have come to expect out of their third baseman over the last two years, and that’s exactly what they got on Thursday.

Patrick Wisdom had that on full display during a dominant night for the home team on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The third baseman hit a pair of homers – including a grand slam – while netting a career-high six RBI in a 15-7 win over the Reds. It gave the Cubs their second-straight series victory, which is only the second time that has happened all season.

Wisdom blew open the game in the third inning with his second-career grand slam that put the Cubs up 6-0 as they were never challenged the rest of the evening. He would add a solo homer in the sixth inning as well, giving him the fifth multi-homer game of his career.

Wisdom’s six RBI were the most for the Cubs since David Bote had seven on June 5, 2019 against the Rockies.

Those blasts helped bring Wisdom’s total to 16 home runs for the year which is currently leading the club as he finished the month with five homers at 17 RBI. He’s also hitting .232/.315/.475 with 43 RBI on the season.

A number of other Cubs got in the act on offense as well as Christopher Morel had five hits, including a homer, with two RBI on the game. P.J. Higgins also homered and had two RBI with Nelson Velazquez driving in his first two runs of the season with an RBI double in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Kyle Hendricks allowed just two runs in six innings in a quality start as Wisdom and the Cubs’ offense gave him plenty to work with on Thursday.