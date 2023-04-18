OAKLAND — Power has always been a bit part of his hitting profile while in Chicago, but it’s been even more so early in 2023 for Patrick Wisdom.

That’s because the third baseman and designated hitter’s start to the season when it comes to home runs have been historic for the Cubs.

Wisdom hit two more homers late Monday night in a 10-1 win over the Athletics in Oakland that improves the team to 9-6 on the season. That brings the third baseman up to eight home runs on the season through just 15 games – and that puts him in some elite company in franchise history.

Per the Cubs, Wisdom has become the fourth member of the club to have that amount of homers in that span to start the season since 1901, and the first to do so in 65 years.

Lee Walls was the last to do it in 1958 with Hank Sauer pulling it off four years earlier in 1954. Gabby Hartnett was the first member of the Cubs to pull it off in the 1925 season.

Wisdom joined that club by knocking a solo homer out of the park in the second inning to tie the game at one. After the Cubs got another run in the third and four in the fourth, the third baseman finished up the blowout win with a three-run blast in the eighth inning.

All told the designated hitter was 3-for-5 with four RBI as he hit a home run for the fourth-straight game. He hit one out of the park in each of the Cubs’ three games against the Dodgers this weekend.

In 14 games, Wisdom has a slash line of .288/351/.788 with eight homers and 13 RBI along with a pair of doubles.

He wasn’t the only hitting star on the night for the Cubs as outfielder Cody Bellinger went 5-for-5 with a run scored, upping his average on the season to .310.