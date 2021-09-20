Patrick Wisdom breaks the Cubs’ rookie home run record

MILWAUKEE, WI – SEPTEMBER 19: Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16)gets a hit during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on September 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – One of the bright spots of a Cubs’ season that has mostly been spent out of contention is the discovery of a player who could be a part of their future plans.

Thirty-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom has emerged as one of the team’s best power hitters this year, showing power as he finally gets his chance to play significant time for the first time in the major leagues.

On Sunday, he added another milestone to his outstanding season.

Wisdom’s eighth inning three-run homer was his 27th of the season, breaking the Cubs’ rookie record of 26 set by Kris Bryant back in 2015. The third baseman has been able to accomplish that despite not making his debut until May 25th, needing 101 games to break the team record.

It comes despite a slow month for Wisdom who has only homered twice in September, and he hit the other one the previous Tuesday in Philadelphia. This came after he hit a season-high nine homers in the month of August, his highest output of the season.

This has been a long journey for Wisdom, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2012 and then was in the minors for six-and-a-half years before making his debut in 2018. He played in 32 games that year, then played in two games for the Rangers in 2019 and then the same amount of games for the Cubs in 2020.

For the season, Wisdom is hitting .237/.304/.530 with 57 RBI to go along with his 29 homers on the season.