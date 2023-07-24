COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — It was a special weekend for one of the most recognizable voices in the history of Chicago sports broadcasting in Cooperstown.

Pat Hughes has had a number of honors in his career – but none bigger than the one he got on Saturday.

(Courtesy: MLB Network)

The longtime radio play-by-play announcer for the Cubs was honored as the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence at the Glimmerglass Opera Theater. It was part of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 74th induction ceremony weekend for the Class of 2023.

One of the players that Hughes called games for as a member of the Cubs, first baseman Fred McGriff, joined former Cardinals & Reds third baseman Scott Rolen in being enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

He’s currently in his 27th season as the voice of Cubs’ baseball on the radio and occasionally on television as well. Hughes has had the chance to call games for nine playoff teams and is the only radio broadcaster in team history to broadcast the final out of a World Series championship.

During his 15-minute speech, he thanked a number of people in his life while also sharing a funny story of former analyst and good friend Ron Santo having his hairpiece watch fire during a game at Shea Stadium in New York.

“His first thought was, ‘How does it look?’ I lied. I said, ‘It doesn’t look that bad to me.’ It actually looked like a golfer, maybe Phil Mickelson, had taken a pitching wedge and whacked one right off the top of his noggin,” recalled Santo of that moment. “There was a divot in the top of Santo’s head. ‘How does it look?’ We both thought it was very fitting that the name of the Mets starting pitcher that night was Al Leiter.”

Yet his most poignant words during his speech were saved for Cubs’ fans, whom he thanked for nearly three decades of support.

“I have a note to Cubs fans. If I was writing you a letter it might read, ‘What an extraordinary group of people you are. I want to thank you so much for your unbelievable passion for the ballclub and your support of me. When I got the call from Cooperstown last December, I truly think there were some Cub fans who were just as happy as I was with the news. You make me feel like I am a part of your family,” said Hughes. “You invite me to special events like graduations, bar mitzvahs and birthdays. And I absolutely love those games at Wrigley Field. Those close ballgames where you fans are not just part of the ballpark atmosphere, you become part of the ballgame itself. And you play a significant role in a dramatic Cubs victory.

“That happens four to five times minimum, every single season. As a broadcaster I feed off of your energy. Let me just say it has been my extreme privilege to be one of your announcers for these past three decades.

“And before my career ends, I hope I get at least one more chance to say something like: The Chicago Cubs win the World Series! Thank you.”

