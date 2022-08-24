CHICAGO – If you turned on the broadcast of the Cubs’ second game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday evening on television or radio, you might have done a double take.

The voice fans heard over the airwaves is one that was common for Chicago Blackhawks games for the better part of four decades.

But after his departure from that booth after 39 seasons this past spring, Pat Foley decided to give baseball a try at the Friendly Confines.

Cool moment tonight as Pat Foley calls the play-by-play for the Cubs’ game tonight against the Cardinals. He’s starting on @670TheScore. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZHXgOCgCA9 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 24, 2022

The Glenview native split his time between the booths on Tuesday night in a one-time announcing event for Foley. He began his evening with three innings on the radio broadcast on WSCR-AM, 670 The Score.

Foley is now in the television booth for the next few innings on @WatchMarquee. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Vj1pZUKpVO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 24, 2022

Then he made the transition over to the television booth, where he called the game with analyst Jim Deshaies from the fourth through the seventh inning. After that, Foley made his way back to the radio booth for the rest of the game.

Perhaps the highlight of the night came during the seventh inning stretch when Foley sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” In honor of the late Harry Caray, he donned a T-Shirt featuring the former Cubs’ play-by-play announcer and the oversized glasses that were his signature.

“C’mon Cubs fans, let’s make sure Harry can here ya,” said Foley before an enthusiastic rendition of the song.

This unique night came after Foley ended his 39-year run with the Blackhawks that included time in the radio and television booth, with his final broadcast coming on April 14th at the United Center.

Unfortunately, Foley wasn’t able to call a winner as the Cubs lost the second of a doubleheader to the Cardinals 13-3.

