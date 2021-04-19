Outside of Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs endured a Sunday nightmare vs Braves

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 18: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs gets a mound visit from pitching coach Tommy Hottovy #68 of the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on April 18, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Fortunes turned exactly 180 degrees for the Cubs from their win on Saturday to their Sunday evening match-up with the Braves.

After a 13-4 win the day before, the Cubs had a nightmare of a performance in front of a national audience at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs lost by the same score they won with against the Braves on Sunday – 13-4 – and it was a forgettable evening right from the start against Atlanta.

Staff ace Kyle Hendricks struggled as much as he ever has in a Cubs’ uniform, allowing six earned runs in the first inning on four home runs.

Pitchers to allow 4 home runs in the 1st inning of a game:



Today Kyle Hendricks

2020 Derek Holland

2018 Dylan Bundy

2016 Collin McHugh

2004 Jose Acevedo

2003 Jeff Austin

2000 Jose Lima

1994 John Smoltz

1977 Catfish Hunter — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 18, 2021

According to Sarah Langs of ESPN.com, he became the first Cubs’ pitcher to do so in team history and just the ninth ever to have that happen. Hendricks would end up working into the fourth inning and allowing seven runs, adding to a rough start to the year as he now has a 6.92 ERA with 12 strikeouts compared to seven walks.

The bullpen didn’t fare much better and in the sixth inning the game turned into a rout. Alec Mills and Ryan Tepera surrendered six more runs to bring Atlanta’s total to 13. It’s the most allowed by Cubs’ pitching since August 6, 2020 when they gave up the same amount to the Royals in Kansas City.

Tonight marks the 19th time that Anthony Rizzo has had two homers in a game. Dating back to 2017, the Cubs have won the last four games that Rizzo has hit two homers, so they'll need a few more runs to keep that streak going tonight vs Atlanta. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/aDWKrzvRpb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 19, 2021

Anthony Rizzo was the lone bright spot for the team as he hit a pair of homers for the 19th time in his career. But it’s the first time since September of 2016 that the Cubs lost a game in which he had a pair of homers.

Rizzo also had a memorable mic’d up moment with the Braves’ Freddie Freeman when discussing a rundown earlier in the game.

Other than that, it was a lost night in front of a national audience for the Cubs, who have the day off to get ready for a three-game series with the Mets at Wrigley Field starting Tuesday.