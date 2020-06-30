Minor League Baseball cancels their 2020 season

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 07: General view inside of the Milwaukee Brewers spring training facility, American Family Fields of Phoenix on April 07, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. According to reports, Major League Baseball is considering a scenario in which all 30 of its teams play an abbreviated regular season without fans in Arizona’s various baseball facilities, including Chase Field and 10 spring training venues. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBERG, Fla. – It was something that was just waiting for an official announcement, with the writing on the walls of stadiums across the country the past few weeks.

With Major League Baseball playing just 60 games in 2020 and not having more than 60 players to use for the next three months, playing minor league games didn’t seem possible.

The league realized that, and on Tuesday, officially pulled the plug on this campaign.

Minor League Baseball announced that they would be shelving their 2020 season after failing to even play a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The State of Illinois currently has two affiliated Minor League teams – the Kane County Cougars and the Peoria Chiefs of the Midwest League.

With the league gone, hundreds of players now find themselves out of work for the 2020 seasons, putting their careers in the sport in doubt. Each club is handling the salaries of their players in different ways, varying from team to team over the last few months.

A few players might find themselves fortunate enough to land on a major league team’s 60-man player pool for the shortened 2020 season. For those who are not, MLB has given players the option to play independent league baseball for the rest of the summer.

Right now the Chicago Dogs, an independent team in the American Association, is moving forward with a July 3rd start to their season.