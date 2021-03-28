Nico Hoerner has been left off the Cubs’ Opening Day roster

MESA, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Kansas City Royals during a preseason game at Sloan Park on March 02, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. – When the final rosters are announced, there are always a few surprises, and that was no different for the Cubs in 2021.

But the fact that one of their best young infielders was left off the squad to start the season was quite surprising.

The #Cubs today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/mCKr4foZyU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 27, 2021

Nico Hoerner, who is batting .368/.405/.632 with a homer and eight RBI in spring training while not committing an error in 11 games at second base, will be in the minors to start the season. He was sent down along with pitchers Brad Wieck, Shelby Miller, Trevor Megill, and Pedro Strop along with outfielder Rafael Ortega.

Outfielder Cameron Maybin was also released.

As for Hoerner, getting sent down to the minor leagues may very well be due to his service time. Should he stay in the minor leagues for 36 days, he’d remain in Cubs control through the 2026 season.

On Saturday, manager David Ross claimed it was the play of David Bote, who has won the competition at second base, as the reason that Hoerner won’t break camp with the big league club.

“I don’t think it’s fair for him to come off the bench and get stale and have sporatic at-bats. That’s not setting him up for success,” said Ross of Hoerner. “I think David Bote earned the job. If this is the real competition, in my opinion, David won it and this is a chance for David to play everyday and get real at-bats.”

One player who did make the roster is pitcher Adbert Alzolay, who has been up with the Cubs at the major league level at times in 2019 and 2020. He’ll join the team’s opening rotation, which will have Kyle Henricks leading off, with Zach Davies, Jake Arrieta, and Trevor Williams following ahead of Alzolay.