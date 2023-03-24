CHICAGO – While there are many parts of the experience that don’t change at the “Friendly Confines,” there are always a few things that are new for every Cubs’ season.

That’s the case again in 2023 as the club has made additions to Wrigley Field as a new home schedule is set to begin.

Also in the Cubs’ opening weekend announcement is a few new additions to Wrigley Field, including a trophy room and LED stadium lights.

.

They also announced a few new food options along with a special “Billy Goat Tavern” for the first homestand. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/we40MtVOVx — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 23, 2023

A week before their home opener against the Brewers on Thursday, March 30, the club unveiled a few new attractions and concessions items that will make their debut in 2023.

(Courtesy: Chicago Cubs)

A Trophy Room and Terrace

The Cubs will be adding a trophy room inside the Marquee Gate entrance that will display the hardware from the club’s 2016 World Series Championship. It will be open to fans on gamedays only.

A new outdoor terrace will make its debut on top of the DraftKings Sportsbook and will be called the“NÜTRL Zone” featuring a number of food and beverage offerings at the back of the terrace level.

(WGN/Larry Hawley)

Burgers and Beer Bats

As a new restaurant gets ready to open at the corner of Clark Street and Waveland Avenue near Wrigley Field, those who love their signature item will have the chance to buy them in the park.

Small Cheval burgers will be sold in the bleachers starting with opening day and it’s one of a few new food items at the park.

Crispy Chicken Bao Bun

Greek Loaded Fries

Burger Brat

Crispy Chicken Torta

Quesabirria

Along with these, the team will also be offering 26-ounce souvenir “Beer Bats” at a few concession stands around the park.

Earlier this year, Coca-Cola announced their return to the ballpark, and to celebrate that, the team is doing a “Billy Goat Tavern” pop-up at the Marquee Classics stand behind home plate for the first homestand. Performers from The Second City will recreate the famous “Saturday Night Live” skit from the 1970s based on the Chicago restaurant.