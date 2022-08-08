CHICAGO – For a second-straight year, a Chicago team will take part in a regular season game in Dyersville, Iowa as part of a new tradition for Major League Baseball.

As the Cubs get ready to face the Reds in Thursday’s Field of Dreams game, they’ll also get some new uniforms to wear for the occasion.

MLB has unveiled the uniforms, hats for the Cubs and Reds for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZGQ2g7D7ct — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 8, 2022

The league released the jerseyes and hats for both teams that will be worn when they take the field on Thursday evening at 6:15 PM, with each sporting uniforms that are taken from designs a century ago.

Per the Baseball Hall of Fame, the uniforms the Cubs will wear are similar to what they sported from 1927-1936 at home, featuring the red “C” with the bear holding a bat.

As for the hats, the designed is based off what the club wore during the 1914 season

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s uniforms featured the look they had on their jerseys from 1914-1920, including their World Series championshp in 1919. The movie “Field of Dreams” features the team they beat in the Fall Classic that season: The Chicago White Sox and star “Shoeless Joe” Jackson.

He was among the eight players permantely banned from the MLB due to their role in the “Black Sox” gambling scandal that surrounded that year’s World Series.

Both teams enter the game in the midst of difficult seasons, as the Cubs are currenlty last in the National League Central division with a 43-64 record. At 44-63, the Reds are currently a game better than the Cubs as they sit in third place in the NL Central.