MLB releases their first COVID-19 test results as teams start summer training; cancels 2020 All-Star Game

CHICAGO – Friday is a moment of excitement and caution for those who love the game that’s been delayed nearly four months.

The Cubs and the White Sox held their first team training since March 11th at their respective ballparks on Friday. While that brings a bit of joy to players and fans, there is also some pause, since the COVID-19 pandemic continues on across America.

So one of the more anticipated bits of information on Friday was the release of the virus test results from those who reported to camps this week.

The first set of results for COVID-19 testing have been jointly announced by @MLB and the @MLB_PLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/zlqZPuxLxh — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 3, 2020

Those came around 3:45 PM as 38 positive tests were reported from the 3,185 players and staff members who were test upon their arrival.

That’s a positivity rate of 1.2%, with 31 of the positive tests coming from players and 7 from staff members. Names of those who tested positive have yet to be revealed, and the Cubs nor White Sox announced any during their media availabilities on Friday.

Earlier this week, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer confirmed there were two cases on the Cubs from the past few months, both of whom were staff members. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy was one of them, and spoke passionately about his battle with the virus on Wednesday.

The 2020 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, which was scheduled to be hosted by the @Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles, is being cancelled. With the @Braves already named as host of the 2021 ASG in Atlanta, the @Dodgers will host the next Midsummer Classic in 2022. pic.twitter.com/kDs5I7GqOO — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 3, 2020

Also on Friday the league made another expected announcement official as they canceled the 2020 All-Star Game that was scheduled for Tuesday, July 14th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Since the 2021 All-Star Game is already headed to Atlanta, the league awarded the Dodgers the 2020 midsummer classic instead. It marks the first time that an All-Star Game has been canceled since 1945, which was done due to World War II.