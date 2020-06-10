MLB players drop the number of games in their latest proposal: Report

MAY 19: An official Rawlings Major League Baseball for the 2020 Major League Baseball season showing the red stitching and markings and the signature of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the19th May 2020 (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The battle to restart baseball continues to feature back-and-forth haggling between owners and players well into the second week of June. The question of games and how much salary players receive is a continued sticking point, and another chapter was added late Tuesday night.

The MLBPA is making a proposal to MLB for a season of around 89 games with a full prorated share of salary and expanded playoffs, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. It would bring the sides closer to a potential deal and is ~25 games under the last union offer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 9, 2020

Per Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the MLBPA has offered an 89-game schedule with a full prorated share of salaries along and expanded playoffs for the shortened 2020 season along with 2021.

While the salary demand is the same, the number of games was dropped from 114.

Eighty nine game season proposed by players would start on July 10 and end on Oct. 11, per a source. Includes expanded postseason for 2020 AND 2021. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 9, 2020

Per Rogers, the 89-game season would start on July 10th and conclude on October 11th.

This proposal comes after the owners made a 76-game offer with 75 percent prorated salaries earlier this week. Per Karl Ravech of ESPN, that end date will create problems for the owners, who wanted to end the season before November in case of a second wave of the coronavirus.

A source with MLB familiar with the negotiations says 89 games is a non starter. “Out of concern for the players health, extending the regular season past September 27th won’t happen.” Possibility of playing between 60-70 regular season games but pay still remains an issue.” — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 10, 2020

Time continues to tick for both sides as the middle of June now approaches. Teams will require at least a few weeks of training camp, most of which will occur in the team’s home cities, before a season can commence.

Already this will be a historic year in terms of how few games will be played. If the current offer by the players of 89 games were to be accepted, it would be the lowest since 1879. The record low for games in a season in MLB history is 70 in 1877.