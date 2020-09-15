MLB & MLBPA agree on ‘bubble’ plan for the 2020 playoffs: Report

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For three leagues in major professional sports – the NBA, NHL, and WNBA – holding seasons and playoffs in the bubble has proved safe for players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Major League Baseball is ready to do the same with three of their four postseason series slated for this October.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association reached agreement late last night on a plan for the 2020 postseason, including neutral-site bubbles for the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series, sources tell The Athletic. Announcement expected today. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 15, 2020

Per multiple reports, the first from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Division Series, League Championship Series, and World Series would be played in bubbles in California and Texas. The MLB is expected to make the move official today.

National League teams will play their division series at Globe Life Park in Arlington and Minute Maid Park in Houston. The American League would stage that round at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

San Diego would remain the host for the American League Championship Series and the National League Championship Series in Arlington, with Globe Life Park then serving as the World Series venue.

The Wild Card Round – which features eight teams per each league in a three-game series – would be played in home cities. The team with the highest seed would host all of these contests, with play in the American League beginning in that round on September 29th in the American League and September 30th in the National League.

As of now, the World Series is set to conclude on October 28th, keeping with the league’s goal of finishing the season before November.

A part of the “bubble” plan for the MLB is to have player’s families join them in not only in Texas or California but also if a team travels for the division series.