PITTSBURGH — Once again, the native of Palatine has come through the Cubs in 2023, and this time at a position in which he has performed well.

For Mike Tauchman, that’s right at the top of the lineup, where he was on Monday.

The Palatine native and former Fremd High School standout had a season-high three RBI along with three hits in the leadoff spot in an 8-0 win over the Pirates. Tauchman delivered all the runs the Cubs would need with a two-RBI single in the second inning to give the visitors the lead.

He’d drive in another run on a single in the seventh and would actually bring home another in the eighth on a fielder’s choice that ended with an error by the Pirates. That brought home one of three runs in the eighth in a decisive Cubs’ victory that starts a five-game road trip.

Drew Smyly’s five shutout innings along with four more from the bullpen helped the Cubs improve their record to 34-38.

Batting leadoff has worked well for Tauchman in his first two months with the Cubs as he’s batting .387/.460/.548 with two doubles, a homer, and seven RBI in eight games at that spot. Thanks to Monday’s efforts, the outfielder moved his average over .300 for the season (.301) with 13 RBI.

During a ten-game stretch where the Cubs have gone 8-2, Tauchman has 12 hits and seven RBI.

This is the Palatine native’s sixth season in Major League Baseball, making his debut in 2017 and 2018 with the Colorado Rockies. He played for the Yankees in 2019, 2020, and 2021 before being traded to the Giants in August of that year.

In 2022, Tauchman played in the KBO in South Korea with the Hanwha Eagles.