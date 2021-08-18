Michael Hermosillo’s homer highlights a blowout win for the Cubs

CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 18: Michael Hermosillo #32 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run home run in the second inning during their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 18, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – It had been a while since the Cubs had a day like this, and a while since one of their recent call-ups had a moment like this.

But both Michael Hermosillo and the team had a little fun in what’s been a difficult August for the team as a whole.

For the first time in nearly three years and his first time as a member of the Cubs, the native of Ottawa, Illinois hit a home run to aid a powerful day for the Cubs. Hermosillo’s long ball was one of three on the day as the visitors cruised by the Reds 7-1 at Great American Ballpark Wednesday afternoon.

It was just the second game as a member of the Cubs after getting called up earlier in the week, making his first appearance at the major league level since early August of 2020.

“It’s definitely crazy. Just trying to soak it all in, enjoy it,” said Hermosillo. “Not put too much on one day. Obviously, I would like to show that I could be here every day so just trying to focus on that more than anything.

“But obviously sitting back right now, it’s awesome just to think, like, hitting a homer in a Cubs’ uniform, being able to be part of a win. It’s awesome.”

The best moment, of course, was that homer in the second inning, which came after Ian Happ put the Cubs ahead in the first with a solo shot of his own.

With a man on, Hermosillo took a Tyler Mahle pitch 441-feet out of the park to left field for the two-run homer. It was his first since September 24, 2018 when he was a member of the Angels against the Rangers in Anaheim.

Oddly enough, the last player he hit a homer off in the majors was the Cubs’ starter on Wednesday: Adrian Sampson. He was pitching for Texas at that time but fared better as Hermosillo’s teammate on this day, allowing just one run in four innings.

Four bullpen pitchers would hold Cincinnati scoreless the rest of the day while Sergio Alcantara added to the blowout with the team’s third and final homer of the day in the sixth.

But Hermosillo’s blast was the highlight, as a player who grew up near Chicago had his first big moment in a Cubs’ uniform.

“It’s kinda speechless just in terms of my emotions because I probably haven’t realized it completely yet,” said Hermosillo.

He probably will soon.