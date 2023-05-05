CHICAGO — As the Cubs begin a homestand at Wrigley Field, one of their best prospects is beginning his Major League Baseball career.

Manager David Ross made sure Matt Mervis wouldn’t have to wait long to take the field.

On Friday morning, the Cubs not only officially announced the call-up of the power-hitting first baseman to the major league roster but also that he’ll be in the starting lineup for Friday’s series opener with the Marlins at Wrigley Field.

Mervis will be in the lineup at first base and will bat seventh for the club as he gets to play in the first game he’s been with the club. Miguel Amaya, who made his MLB debut on Thursday against the Nationals in Washington, will take the field for the second game of his career as he’ll catch starting pitcher Justin Steele and bat ninth.

This marks a fast rise for the former Duke University player through the Cubs system after he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Mervis caught the eye of many around minor league baseball in 2022 when he hit 36 homers and 119 RBI during stops with Class A South Bend, Double A Tennessee, and Triple-A Iowa.

For his efforts, Mervis was named the Cubs’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year, and continued his success in Iowa early in 2023. In 24 games, he has hit .286 with seven doubles, six homers, and 27 RBI.

Now at the major league level, the rookie is expected to split time with veterans Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini, who’ve each had started at first base this season.