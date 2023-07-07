MILWAUKEE — As it turns out, Cubs fans won’t see one of their All-Stars take part in the “Midsummer Classic” next week.

After pitching against the Brewers on Thursday in Milwaukee, Marcus Stroman told reporters that he won’t be doing the same in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle.

This comes after a busy start to 2023 in which he pitched in the World Baseball Classic and made 19 starts for the Cubs in his second season in Chicago.

“It’s been a lot since WBC, coming into this year, I’ve made every start, which I’m thankful for, grateful for, everyone that’s been involved,” said Stroman on Marquee Sports Network, who listed a number of Cubs staff members in thanking them for keeping him healthy this season. “It’s been a huge process, so very thankful for everybody who has helped me get to this point.

“But definitely looking forward to having a little bit of a break. Kinda just restoring my energy, clearing my mind, and have a good second half.”

Stroman also said that he may not travel to the Pacific Northwest for the festivities on both Monday and Tuesday.

“I’m not sure yet. It’s been a lot as far as travel, from London back to here,” said Stroman. I’m gonna put a priority on my body, my mind, and doing everything I can to make sure I go into the second half feeling good.”

Stroman finished the first half of the season with a 9-6 record with a 2.96 ERA with 98 strikeouts compared to 48 walks in 112 2/3 innings over 19 appearances.

While he may not be taking the mound on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, he was the first to advocate for one of this teammates to be the starter for the National League: Justin Steele.

“I don’t think it should be a debate if we’re being honest,” said Stroman of his teammate. “I think he’s the clear-cut starter for the NL. I mean, if you watch the game, if you see everything involved, I think everybody should pick him. I’m very hopeful he’ll be the starter for the game.

“I think he deserves it.”