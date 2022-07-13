CHICAGO – As the Cubs continue on in the month of July, they’ll have to likely to it without their top starting pitcher.

Placed on the injured list just over a week ago, Kyle Hendricks is now being shutdown for 2-to-3 weeks, according to manager David Ross, as he continues to get rid of the shoulder soreness that pushed him out of the lineup.

At that point, he’ll begin to start playing catch, which could mean that at lease month-long absense is ahead for Hendricks in his ninth season with the Cubs.

“It’s a next-guy up mentality,” said Ross of the starter’s absense. “It sucks for Kyle, it stinks for us, but we’ll go about our business and he’ll get back as soon as he can. I know him.”

Hendricks was placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain on July 6th, just a day after leaving his start against the Brewers in Milwaukee after just three innings after experiencing soreness in that shoulder. It’s the first time that the pitcher has been on the injured list all season long.

In 16 starts this season, Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA with 66 strikeouts compared to 24 walks. It’s been an uneven season so far for the pitcher, who was the Opening Day starter and has shown signs of being the pitcher he was when he was a Cy Young Finalist back in 2016.

At the same time, he’s had some rocky outings, including four games where he’s allowed six or more earned runs.

As he recovers, it’s expected that younger pitchers, like Adrian Sampson, Mark Leiter Jr., and Matt Swarmer will help fill in when needed in the rotation.