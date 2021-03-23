Kyle Hendricks has been named the Cubs’ 2021 opening day starter

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 11, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Cubs defeated the Rockies 8-6. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. – If you look at their starting pitchers, it seemed pretty obvious who would get the nod to start the Cubs’ first game of the 2021 season.

But it wasn’t until Monday when David Ross made the news official.

During his morning news conference, the manager announced that pitcher Kyle Hendricks will get the starter for the Cubs in their season-opener against the Pirates on April 1st at Wrigley Field.

It will be the second-straight year that the right-handed pitcher has had the honor as he started the 60-game 2020 season with a complete game win over the Brewers on July 24th.

Hendricks enters the 2021 season as the undisputed ace of the staff following the departure of Cy Young finalist Yu Darvish in a trade to the Padres. In his seventh season with the Cubs, he went 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA with 64 strikeouts compared to just eight walks.

He’s 69-48 with a 3.12 ERA with 882 strikeouts compared to 226 walks in 175 appearances for the Cubs, with all but one coming as a starter. He’s pitched in 12 playoff games with a 3.12 ERA with 51 strikeouts compared to 16 walks.