Kyle Hendricks delivers another September gem in a Cubs’ win over the Twins

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 18: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on September 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It was his last guaranteed start in 2020 at a ballpark he’s grown to love during his tenure with the Cubs.

But if Kyle Hendricks keeps pitching like this, the odds are good he’s going to get one more outing at Wrigley Field before the year is done.

Kyle Hendricks is the only pitcher in @MLB with three outings of at least 8 IP this season pic.twitter.com/DL4ZHmQcwy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 19, 2020

In a continuation of his outstanding month of September, Hendricks tossed a gem in his last regular season start at Wrigley Field on Friday against the Twins. The powerful offense was no match for Hendricks, who didn’t allow a run over eight innings in a 1-0 Cubs victory over Minnesota.

It’s the fourth-straight win this month that Hendricks has pitched in for the Cubs, getting his second victorious decision in September. The win also keeps the Cubs 5 1/2 games ahead in the National League Central division, creeping them closer to hosting a Wild Card series at Wrigley Field.

Rest assured, Hendricks is going to start one of those games if he continues to pitch the way he did on Friday.

10 strikeouts through 7 shutout innings for The Professor! pic.twitter.com/seIOfLsLtJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 19, 2020

In his true “Professor” mode, Hendricks struck out ten batters in eight innings while giving up just one walk. He only surrendered three hits and didn’t give up a run for the second time this season at Wrigley Field.

He also became the first pitcher to go eight or more innings in three starts this season, doing so also in the season opener July 24th against the Brewers and September 7th against the Cardinals. Both of those outings were in wins at home, and Friday night was the same, as Hendricks got just enough run support to make it hold up.

Willson Contreras’ RBI single in the first inning was the only run of the game, and Jeremy Jeffress was able to throw a scoreless ninth to lock up the victory.

It was another amazing night in an amazing month for Hendricks, who looks more and more like he’d not quite done pitching yet at Wrigley Field in 2020.