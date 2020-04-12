Kris Bryant’s dad writes & performs quarantine Cubs song

LAS VEGAS – If you miss baseball, you are not alone.

Kris Bryant’s dad Mike wants to see the Cubs play so bad he penned a song about it. He rewrote the lyrics to Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” strumming along his guitar to the same beat.

As we wait for baseball to return, new Grandpa Mike Bryant wrote a song about his son Kris and the Chicago Cubs! @cubs pic.twitter.com/AXzPWVisSN — Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) April 12, 2020

No lyrics were released. Here is our best guess:

Heading to the North Side – the land of the Cubbies.

Stop on off at Sluggers gonna grab me some paczkis.

Staring at the park and I was hoping to catch me a ball game.

Made it to the park, plenty of time to spare. Looking down but there ain’t nobody there.

The sun is shining and Wrigleyville ain’t the same.

Shock me momma. Tell me we’re gonna win.

Shock me momma. Say it’s any day now.

Oh, momma shock me.

Shock me momma anyway you feel.

Shock me momma tell me this ain’t real.

Oh, momma shock me.

I came to see Javy, Rizzo and KB, Lester and Schwarbs and also David Bote, the Cardinals and the Giants and maybe even the Brew Crew.

My best friend baby ball, give me just one call.

Now I can’t watch or even listen to baseball.

Stuck here in Vegas and I ain’t got nothing to do.

Shock me momma. Let me hear Len and JD, Pat and Ron. Tell me turn on Marquee.

Oh, momma shock me.

Shock me momma. Take away my pain.

Shock me momma, please let the Cubs play.

Oh, momma shock me.