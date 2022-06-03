CHICAGO – For a team that’s been in need of players to fill multiple roles this season, Keegan Thompson has been quite valuable for the Cubs.

He’s been used out of the bullpen in eight games this season while also appearing in the rotation for four starts. That included Thursday night, when the second-year player made joined a rare group of Cubs’ pitchers when it comes to his record to begin a season.

His 5 1/3 innings of work against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field were enough to earn him a victory as the Cubs won it 7-5 for their third-straight triumph. That brings him to 6-0 on the season, making him the tenth pitcher in Cubs’ history to start the season with that record, with the last being Jake Arrieta in 2016.

Winning three games as a starter and three as a reliever, Thompson is tied for the major league lead in victories. He’s also one of seven pitchers in the National League with at least 40 innings pitched in 2022 to have an ERA under two as it currently sits at 1.99.

Thompson has given up ten earned runs in 45 1/3 innings during his 12 appearances, sporting a 1.38 ERA as a reliever and a 2.79 ERA in his four starts.

Against the Cardinals on Thursday, the pitcher went 5 1/3 innings with five hits and three runs allowed with three strikeouts compared to three walks. Thompson had plenty of offense behind him as Willson Contreras, Frank Schwindel, and Ian Happ all had homers in the team’s third-straight victory.