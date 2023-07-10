SEATTLE — Despite a strong first half of the season, and teammates speaking up on his behalf, Justin Steele won’t have another first in the “Midsummer Classic.”

While a strong candidate for the honor, Cubs pitcher Justin Steele was not named the starter for the National League for the 2023 All-Star Game on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle

Instead, that honor went to Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks, who is making his first appearance in the contest. In 19 games this season with Arizona, he was 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA with 125 strikeouts compared to 23 walks.

Steele was certainly a candidate to start the All-Star Game after he was selected for the first time in his career. A 2014 fifth round pick of the Cubs, he’s enjoyed a strong start to his third year at the MLB level, going 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA with 82 strikeouts compared to 19 walks.

In June, Steele posted a 1.56 ERA in his three starts after going on the IL with a left forearm strain, allowing three earned runs in 17 1/3 innings with 18 strikeouts compared to three walks. Taking the mound for the final time in the first half against the Brewers on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Steele allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings with five strikeouts without a walk.

He’ll be the only one taking the field for the Cubs during Tuesday’s All-Star Game since Marcus Stroman won’t pitch in the contest in an effort to rest and Dansby Swanson went on the IL with a heel contusion.

After announcing that he wouldn’t play in the “Midsummer Classic” on Thursday, Stroman made his pitch to the media for Steele to start in the All-Star Game.

“I don’t think it should be a debate if we’re being honest,” said Stroman last Thursday. “I think he’s the clear-cut starter for the NL. I mean, if you watch the game, if you see everything involved, I think everybody should pick him. I’m very hopeful he’ll be the starter for the game.

“I think he deserves it.”