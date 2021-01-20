Jose Quintana agrees to a one-year deal with the Angels: Report

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 30: Jose Quintana #42 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 30, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Cubs’ rotation for the upcoming 2021 season got a little thinner late Tuesday night when another member decided to go elsewhere.

This time, it’s a reunion between Jose Quintana and his former manager in Chicago.

Free-agent left-hander José Quintana in agreement with the Angels, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 20, 2021

The left-handed starter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, joining Joe Maddon’s team for the 2021 season. Quintana played for the manager from the middle of the 2017 season through 2019.

For the first time in his career, the pitcher will play in a city other than Chicago, having played for the White Sox for the first five-and-a-half years of his career. Quintana switched sides of town in July of 2017 when he was traded to the Cubs in a deal that sent Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the South Side.

As those players helped to rebuild the White Sox, the starter pitched in 82 games for the team with all but four of those being starts. He compiled a 33-23 record with a 4.24 ERA with 420 strikeouts compared to 138 walks, aiding the team’s run to postseason berths in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

His final season with the Cubs was limited by thumb surgery that was necessitated after an offseason accident. Making three relief appearances and one start, Quintana pitched ten innings in 2020, allowing ten hits, five earned runs, striking out 12 while walking three.

Quintana’s departure comes on the heels of Jon Lester signing a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, leaving the Cubs with just two starters from the 2020 season. Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills return with Zach Davies joining the rotation after he was acquired from the Padres in the Yu Darvish trade.