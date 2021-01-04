Jon “Boog” Sciambi named Marquee Sports Network’s play-by-play announcer for Cubs’ broadcasts

CHICAGO – One of the biggest changes for fans of the Cubs this season will be hearing a new voice during their television broadcasts.

The surprise departure of Len Kasper to the White Sox to take their radio play-by-play job left an opening at the Marquee Sports Network that many figured to pursue.

On Monday, the network picked their new voice of Cubs baseball on television, and it’s a man familiar to those who tune into national broadcasts.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi, who has had a prominent role in ESP through the years, will take over Kasper’s spot on the Cubs TV booth starting in 2021. He’ll work alongside veteran analyst Jim Deshaies

“Having the opportunity to come to Wrigley Field and call games for the Chicago Cubs every day is surreal,” said Sciambi in a statement released by the network. “It really doesn’t get better than that. Chicago is one of the best cities and Wrigley is the best ballpark out there.”

Sciambi, who has been doing work for ESPN since 2005, has been the voice of Sunday Night Baseball on the radio side of the network while also being the regular play-by-play broadcaster for Wednesday Night Baseball television broadcasts since 2014. He also has hosted coverage for the World Series on the network both on TV and radio while also serving as a play-by-play announcer for college basketball broadcasts.

Before that, the native of New York served as the radio voice of Marlins’ baseball from 1997-2004 and the television play-by-play broadcaster of Braves’ baseball from 2007-2009.

“There was no shortage of interest in this position, and deservedly so. It is one of the premier spots in sports broadcast history, and no one is more deserving of the seat than Jon. His personality, energy and baseball credibility make him the perfect choice to succeed the legends who have preceded him,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager Mike McCarthy in a statement released by the network.