CHICAGO — The iconic performer has been remembered around the world in the days after his death at the age of 76 on September 1 – and that included Chicago.

Jimmy Buffett had a special connection to the city along with its sports teams, with two in particular sharing moments with the acclaimed singer during his life.

The late Jimmy Buffett had plenty of connections to the @cubs, especially during the playoffs.

.

He sang the National Anthem for Game 1 of the 1984 NLCS (In honor of the late Steve Goodman) & 1989 NLCS.

.

He also sang the 7th inning stretch at Game 1 of the 2003 NLCS.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/swCZ8M77wt — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 2, 2023

Buffett found himself at Wrigley Field a number of times in his career, especially when it had to do with Cubs’ playoff games.

Oddly enough, he found his way to one particular postseason contest three different times: Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

The first time was on October 2, 1984, as he sang the national anthem before the contest against the Padres, the first in the playoffs for the Cubs in 39 years. Buffett did so in tribute to the late Steve Goodman, who had been slated to perform the song but died of cancer on September 20 of that year.

Five years later, on October 4, 1989, he was back at the Friendly Confines to sing the national anthem ahead of the start of the Cubs-Giants NLCS. Then on October 7, 2003, Buffett returned for another start of the league championship series, this time to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in Game 1 of the series against the Marlins.

He also had the opportunity to perform the seventh inning stretch in 1998, the first year the Cubs had guest conductors following the death of announcer Harry Caray.

More recently, Buffett is remembered for being the first artist to play a concert at the ballpark back in 2005. The Cubs acknowledged that in their social media tribute on Saturday.

“Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue,” said the team in the post.

Buffett also had a connection to the 2010s Blackhawks through their best player, Patrick Kane, and a tradition that continued during the decade.

After the team won the 2010 Stanley Cup, Kane brought the Stanley Cup on the stage during one of the performer’s concerts at Toyota Park and proceeded to dance as Buffett performed. This tradition would continue as Kane would do the same at a his performance when the team won in 2013 and 2015.

Kane was one of many to pay tribute to Buffett after his passing on social media.

“RIP to a legend. Some of best nights ever backstage and onstage with you and the Stanley Cup! Always thought there would be another one. Cheers Jimmy!,” said Kane on X.