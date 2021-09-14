Jason Heyward heads to the concussion IL as Trayce Thompson returns to Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants tried to pick off Jason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Hayward was determined safe after a play review. Commemorative bases are used in this game to honor the memory of the victims of September 11, 2001. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – He’s one of the few remaining regulars for the Cubs here in the 2021 season as his long-term contract will keep him with the team as they transition to a new era.

Jason Heyward is getting towards the end of his sixth season with the team, but a concussion is going to keep him out of the lineup for at least a week as the team looks ahead to their final 18 games.

The #Cubs today placed OF Jason Heyward on the seven-day concussion IL (retroactive to 9/12) and selected OF Trayce Thompson from @IowaCubs.



Heyward has been placed on the seven-day concussion IL retroactive to September 12th, which comes after he took a knee to the helmet sliding into third in Saturday’s loss to the Giants. He’s batting .214/.280/.437 with eight homers and 30 RBI in 104 games this season.

His return means the reappearance of outfielder Trayce Thompson in Chicago, as he is called up from Triple-A Iowa to take his place. It’s the first time he’s been in the major leagues since the 2018 season when he made 48 appearances for the White Sox after being released by the Athletics earlier that year.

Thompson made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2015, playing in 44 games before he was traded to the Dodgers as part of the three-team trade that brought Todd Frazier to the south side. He’d play in 107 games the next two seasons in Los Angeles.

After the 2018 season, Thompson spent time in the Indians and Diamondbacks organizations but never was called up to the majors. He was traded to the Cubs on May 11th and has been in Iowa since.

The Cubs also placed outfielder and Ottawa native Michael Hermosillo on the 60-day IL as he deals with a forearm strain.