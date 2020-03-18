Jason Heyward donating $200K to Chicago COVID-19 relief effort

Jason Heyward is giving back to his second home.

The Cubs outfielder announced Wednesday he will donate $200,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Chicago.

Heyward is giving $100,000 to M.A.S.K. – Mothers Against Senseless Kilings – Chicago, which is gathering supplies and meals for families affected by the virus. The other half of the $200,000 will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

News of the pandemic hit Heyward hard last week, when he spoke to The Athletic regarding the safety of his own family.

Jason Heyward: “I’m more worried about going and saying hello to my parents. They’re 62, 63 years old. I got teammates with kids. Relatives. I’m just more worried about that – the safety of everyone else that may not be able to fight it off.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 12, 2020