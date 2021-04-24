Jake Marisnick gets his chance to help the Cubs’ latest offensive outburst

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 23: Jake Marisnick #6 of the Chicago Cubs hits a three run double in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The ups and downs of a early season are a part of baseball, but the Cubs have made their 2021 start a roller coaster like no other.

A week ago, the team was dealing with a record-low amount of offense to begin a series. On Friday, they were continuing one of their best stretches of run-scoring in the last few seasons.

It’s quite a change of pace from a 4-2 loss to the Braves on April 16th at Wrigley Field to Friday’s 15-2 victory over the Brewers at home. The 17-hit effort helped produce the third game with 13 or more runs in the team’s last six games, five of which have ended in victories.

While a number of the core players like Willson Contreras (3 RBI) and Anthony Rizzo (HR, 2 RBI), it was a recent addition who enjoyed the biggest day.

Jake Marisnick, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, contributed a team-high five RBI to the effort and helped to get the Cubs’ going. With the bases loaded in the first inning and the team already up by two, the outfielder broke it open with a three-RBI double to left field.

That was part of a six-run inning and the outfielder’s ground out the next frame added to a four-run second. Two innings later, a solo homer, his first of the season, helped Marisnick tie his career-high for runs batted in for a game.

Just like the rest of the team, the outfielder has found his groove after suffering through a six-game hitless streak. The three hits on Friday extended his hitting streak to three games as he’s boosted his average to .268 on the season.

“It’s fun,” said Marisnick of the effort. “You’re starting to see guys playing for each other, you know. Putting together the at-bats and runing the bases hard. It’s contagious, it’s running through the lineup right now and guys are playing for each other and putting together at-bats for each other.

“You’re going to get good things when you do that.”

Certainly that’s been the case for the last week, when the Cubs completely flipped their narrative thanks to their offense.