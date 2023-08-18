CHICAGO — A very positive trend for the 2023 Cubs didn’t continue on Friday afternoon.

When the team has been at home on the final day of the work week, wearing their “City Connect” Wrigleyville jerseys, they’ve been hard to beat.

But the struggling Royals found a way to break through against the Cubs, rallying in the final innings to win it 4-3 at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

Losing on this day of the week hasn’t been very common for David Ross’ team during the 2023 season as the Cubs have been strong when playing on Fridays. They’re 14-5 when playing on the last day of the workweek and even had five-straight wins in June and July.

In what at times has been an up-and-down season, playing well on Fridays has been one of the more consistent things for the team, but it had a detour in the middle of August.

The Cubs managed to erase a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when two RBI singles by Jeimer Candelario and Nico Hoerner were squeezed around an error on Christopher Morel’s groundout brought home three runs.

But starter Jameson Taillon allowed a solo homer to Bobby Witt Jr. in the sixth and the Cubs’ offense could generate anything against four Kansas City bullpen pitchers. Cody Bellinger came up with a runner on and two outs in the ninth inning, but Carlos Hernandez struck him out swinging to end the game.

By losing Friday, the Cubs are knocked into third place in the National League Central division, 2 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first. They’re currently a half-game out of the last National League Wild Card spot.