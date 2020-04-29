ISOLATION INSPIRED: Ian Happ locks up his spot in the 2020 MLB The Show playoffs

ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 28: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning at Busch Stadium on September 28, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Maybe in a few months, whenever or wherever the Major League Baseball season will start, he’ll be helping the Cubs to their fifth playoff appearance in the last six seasons.

But at the moment, Ian Happ’s production in the game of baseball is purely virtual, since the season remains on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Cubs’ outfielder has still managed to clinch a spot in a postseason of a different kind.

In the MLB The Show player’s video game league, Happ has caught fire of late with other competitors from around the league. He’s won ten of his last 11 games and because of that has locked up a spot in the playoff round of the tournament.

With a 19-10 record, he’s currently tied for fifth in the standings with Dwight Smith Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles. That’s locked him into the semifinals of the tournament, which begin either on Friday or Saturday, depending on where Happ ends up.

The @Cubs may have just snuck into the @MLBTheShow players league playoffs. 10 wins in the last 11 games. My palms are so sweaty — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) April 28, 2020

Happ’s not the only Chicago athlete in the playoff race, with Lucas Giolito currently sitting in the eighth and final playoff spot with one more round of competition to go.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Friday and Saturday with the championship series on Sunday. Each player in the tournament will make a $5,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club in their city with the winning player giving $25,000 to that organization.