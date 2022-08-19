CHICAGO – Over the years, it’s become a bit of a tradition around Wrigley Field that’s become part of the experience at the Friendly Confines in late August.

The Cubs have played a few series through the years at that time where planes wither practicing or taking part in the Chicago Air and Water Show have managed to fly above the ballpark. That was certainly the case on Friday as the home team opened up a three-game series with the rival Brewers.

The United States Navy Blue Angels were circiling in the vicinity of the ballpark as they practice for this week’s event on the lakefront, which located less than a mile away. Often they were in clear sight of the fans who took in the contest, which the Cubs won 8-7 on a clear and warm day.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As the Blue Angels and others took flight around the ballpark, the Cubs’ bats did as well, especially with the longball. In the fifth inning, Patrick Wisdom’s two-run homer to center gave the home team the lead, but the Brewers rallied with two in the sixth to take the advantage back.

Christopher Morel would respond in the bottom half with a two-run shot of his own to left field, his 12th of his rookie season, to provide the winning runs for the afternoon as the Cubs won their fourth consecutive game.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This will continue over the next two days as the Cubs host the Brewers for a 1:20 PM starts on Saturday and Sunday, which is about the time the airshow will be wrapping up on the lakefront.

Larry Hawley has more more on the fly-overs on Friday along with a memorable moment during the Air and Water Show practice that occured 24 years ago in a Cubs-Astros game in the video above.