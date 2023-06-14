CHICAGO — It was one of the best nights for one of the longest-tenured Cubs at a misty Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

But the ending to the game wasn’t what Ian Happ or the team might have hoped for despite the great night from the outfielder at the plate.

For the first time since May, Ian Happ hit a homer and drove in a season-high four RBI in an 11-3 Cubs win over the Pirates to start a three-game series. It ended his 118-at-bat homerless streak that dated back to May 5 as his three-run shot in the first inning got the Cubs off on the right foot.

It had been the longest stretch for Happ without a home run since he made his major league debut in 2017.

He’d drive in four runs on the evening, which is a season-high and the fourth time this year he’s driven in at least three runs in a game. Happ also scored three runs on the evening, but it was on his last one in the seventh inning that his night came to an early end.

Rounding third and coming into score on a Yan Gomes single, Happ’s calf tightened up and he was removed from the game.

“His calf grabbed on him, so it’s a little tight. We’ll see how he presents tomorrow,” said Ross of Happ’s injury. “I just talked to him. He doesn’t seem very concerned but a lot of adrenaline probably pumping right now. Whenever you’ve got to take someone out of the game, you’re a little bit concerned.”

In 65 games, Happ is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, five homers, and 27 RBI.