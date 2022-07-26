CHICAGO – The Cubs are expected to be sellers at the August 2nd trade deadline, so the two-game set against Pittsburgh could be the last one in the home dugout at Wrigley Field for Ian Happ and Willson Contreras.

“I don’t want to leave here without absorbing it – taking it in,” explained Happ. “The next two days will be a lot of enjoying being out there, enjoying the guys in left field, giving them the outs, hearing the fans.”

The waiting seems to have taken a toll on fellow All-Star Willson Contreras, who got emotional talking about what he considered probably his last homestand.

“It’s tough,” said Contreras while fighting back tears. “ I knew it would get to me at some point. I wish this day never came, but it’s about business. I understand that. I respect that. I love this tean, I love my teammates most. I don’t want to get too attached to them because you never know what’s going to happen next week or even this week in San Francisco. It’s been a tough, tough couple of days for me.

“I’m just trying to appreciate everything and all the memories I have here.”

“One of the most emotional moments that I’ve had here is they talked about some of the vendors that have been lost in the pandemic and the years that they have spent here and how much they care. Every single day when you’re walking out of the stadium and you see people that have been here for 30-40 years and every time they’re to tell you, ‘Good game,’ or ‘Get ’em tomorrow.’ This place has such a special sense and aura to it. It’s built by those people. We get to come here and enjoy it and reap the rewards of playing in this special place every day. But, it’s built by the fans and the vendors and the people that come to work here every day that love it. I don’t take that for granted.”