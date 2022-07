LOS ANGELES – Ian Happ is heading to Hollywood to join Willson Contreras for his first MLB All-Star Game.

Happ was named a National League reserve Sunday through the player vote, becoming the first full-time Cubs outfielder to make the team since Dexter Fowler in 2016.

The 27-year-old switch hitter batted .277 with a career-high 22 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 40 RBI and six steals in his first 83 games this season.