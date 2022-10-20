CHICAGO – Many people were quick to praise the season that he had at the plate, which included a couple of career highs.

But at the end of the 2022 campaign, it was Ian Happ’s defense that got him nominated for a major award.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ has been named a 2022 National League Gold Glove finalist. He's nominated for the award along with David Peralta of the Diamondbacks and Christian Yelich of the Brewers. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZRPmCAtfV8 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 20, 2022

The Cubs’ left fielder is one of three finalists for the Rawlings National League Gold Glove award at that position. It’s the first nomination for Happ in his six-year career in Major League Baseball.

He’s up for the honor along with David Peralta of the Diamondbacks and Christian Yelich of the Brewers.

Happ was the only member of the Cubs or White Sox named a finalist for a Gold Glove.

The team’s 2015 first round pick was in left field for 146 games during the 2022 season and had just three errors in 285 chances at that position. He had a .989 fielding percentage and eight outfield assists in left field while also playing three errorless games in center field.

Created in 1957 by Rawlings, Happ looks to become the fourth Cubs’ outfielder to win a Gold Glove Award:

Andre Dawson – 1987, 1988

Bob Denier – 1984

Jason Heyward – 2016, 2017

Anthony Rizzo was the last member of the club to win the Gold Glove Award, doing so in the 2020 season. During that pandemic-shortened campaign, the Cubs were named the team Gold Glove winner for the National League.

Along with his exploits in the field, Happ also hit a career-high .271 batting average, 42 doubles, and 72 RBI in 158 games in which he stepped to the plate. He also had two triples and 17 homers as one of the most consistent players on a Cubs’ team that finished 74-88 on the season.