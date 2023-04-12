CHICAGO — A year after nearly trading him at the deadline, the Cubs are keeping one of their All-Star outfielders around for a few more years.

Now Official: The Cubs have signed All-Star and Gold Glove winning outfielder Ian Happ to a three-year deal that runs from 2024-2026.

Per multiple reports, first from @Michael_Cerami of @BleacherNation, the deal is for $61 million.

On Monday afternoon, the Cubs confirmed that they've signed outfielder Ian Happ to a new three-year contract extension. Per multiple reports, the first from Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation, it's for $61 million over the length of the deal.

A first round pick of the Cubs in 2015, Happ has been at the major league level for seven seasons with the club. He’s played on three playoff teams and was named a National League All-Star & Gold Glove winner in 2022.

So far in the 2023 season, Happ has a slash line of .314/.467/.514 with four doubles, a homer, and six RBI in 10 games.

Happ is one of the few homegrown contributors that the Cubs have been able to reach a contract extension with over the last decade. A number of those key players from the teams in the mid-to-late 2010s, including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Willson Contreras, were traded or let go after not coming to terms on deals.

Selected by the Cubs with the ninth pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Happ made his major league debut in 2017, enjoying a strong rookie season with what’s still a career-high 24 homers with 68 RBI along with a .253 average.

After his numbers took a dip in his second year, Happ spent a lot of 2019 in the minor leagues, but returned to hit .264 with 11 homers and 30 RBI in 58 games. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Happ hit .258 with 12 homers and 28 RBI as one of the club’s most consistent hitters.

While his average dropped in 2021 to .226, Happ showed more power with 25 homers and 66 RBI before putting it all together in his best season in 2022.

Named an NL All-Star for the first time, Happ hit a career-high .271 with 42 doubles, 17 homers, and a career-high 72 RBI in 158 games. He was also named the NL’s Gold Glove winner in left field as he has a fielding percentage of .989 with eight outfield assists with just three errors.