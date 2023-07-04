MILWAUKEE — Once again, the Cubs saw a big lead fade away late, but this time they were able to collect themselves and give their fans a Fourth of July victory.

How that got done over the course of extra innings was quite entertaining.

After losing a four-run lead in the final two innings, the Cubs used two major defensive plays and an infield hit RBI to beat the Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings at America Family Field on Tuesday. The holiday victory comes a day after the team coughed up a six-run lead in an 8-6 defeat.

It evens the four-game series as the Cubs improve to 39-45 on the season.

Behind a strong start from Kyle Hendricks (6 1/3 innings, 1 earned run allowed) and a productive offense, the visitors led for the majority of the contest. Miguel Amaya’s RBI double in the eighth inning put the Cubs up 6-2, but the Brewers rallied again with two runs in the bottom half of the frame and the ninth to tie it at six.

After the Cubs failed to score in the top of the tenth, their defense helped to keep the Brewers from walking it off. With one out, Owen Miller singled to left and Andruw Monasterio raced for home, but Ian Happ threw him out at home with a strike to Amaya.

The catcher then threw to second to get Miller as he tried to stretch out the single.

In the top of the 11th, Nico Hoerner brought home the go-ahead run with an infield single to plate Cody Bellinger to make it 7-6. That’s all the Cubs would get, and to add more drama, first base coach Mike Napoli then manager David Ross were ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus.

Happ would then come up big in the bottom of the 11th with one out when he caught a fly ball from Brice Turant. Miller tried to come home, but the 2022 Gold Glove winner’s throw was on target to allow Amaya to make the easy tag and give the Cubs one of their more interesting wins of the year.