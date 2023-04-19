OAKLAND — They were facing a team that’s struggled mightily after just taking a series on the road against one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.

Some thought the Cubs would have a good chance to bring out the brooms against the Athletics this week – and that’s exactly what they did.

In fact, the domination was impressive.

In a three-game sweep in Oakland, the Cubs would end up outscoring their opponents 26-3, capturing the series finale 12-2 on Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to their first series sweep of the season, the team improves to 11-6 on the season as they finish a six-game west coast road trip with a 5-1 record.

Naturally, the Cubs’ hitters get the majority of the initial attention thanks to the sheer numbers they were able to put up over the course of the three games. They pounded out 39 hits during that time and were especially strong in closing the games out, scoring 14 of their 26 runs in the eighth and ninth inning.

They got four in the second-to-last inning on Monday and Tuesday before getting six in both frames on Wednesday, including five in the ninth. Patrick Wisdom led the charge with six RBI in the three-game series, including two homers in the 10-1 victory on Monday.

Cubs’ pitchers also took advantage of the struggling Oakland team to put up a strong series as the starters all went at least six innings. Hayden Wesneski went seven innings with just one run allowed Monday while Marcus Stroman had six shutout frames on Tuesday before Justin Steele gave up two runs, just one earned, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ bullpen didn’t allow a run in eight innings of work.

Yes, these are numbers the team hoped to put up before even making their way to Oakland, but they certainly took advantage over three dominant games against the Athletics.