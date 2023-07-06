CHICAGO — A native of Palatine has arguably the highlight of his still-young Cubs’ tenure while also helping the team snap a long streak on Wednesday evening.

Mike Tauchman did so with his bat and with his baserunning at American Family Field against the Brewers.

With the Cubs down 3-1 with two outs in the ninth against All-Star closer Devin Williams, the designated hitter doubled down the left field line to bring home the tying runs. Then came his exploits on the basepaths, as he took off for third when Nico Hoerner grounded to Brian Anderson for what looked like the third out.

But the throw was a bit wide, and Owen Miller couldn’t pick it up as Hoerner was safe. As the ball got away from the first baseman, Tauchman kept running and would beat the throw home to put the Cubs up 4-3.

It was one of two runs that he scored on the night with his two-run double bringing him up to 19 RBI on the season. Adbert Alzolay finished off the win with a perfect ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Not only did Tauchman’s hitting and base-running help the team to a second win in the four-game series, but it also helped the Cubs pull off what has recently been a rare feat.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, the team had lost 112 consecutive games when trailing by multiple runs in the ninth inning. They were 0-for-39 in the 2023 season before Wednesday night.

Now the team has the opportunity to win the series against their division rivals in the finale at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday evening.